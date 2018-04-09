Bombay High Court Stays Steno, Clerk, Peon Recruitment Bombay High Court has withdrawn the registration process for 8921 jobs, notification for which was released in March 2018. The registration process was supposed to end on 10 April.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT BHC Recruitment 2018 For Steno, Clerk, Other Posts; Suspends Registration Process New Delhi: Bombay High Court has withdrawn the registration process for 8921 jobs, notification for which was released in March 2018. The registration process was supposed to end on 10 April. The official notification for the exam has been withdrawn by the recruiting body from its official website. Aspirants, who wish to apply for the job, should wait for the official announcement in this regard.



'The Hon'ble High Court of Bombay by an order dated 6th April, 2018 passed in Writ Petition (L.) No. 1137 of 2018, directed to stay and suspend the Central On-line Recruitment Process for filling up the vacant posts of Stenographer (L.G.), Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal, in various District Courts throughout the State, forthwith. All concerned to take note of this direction and act accordingly,' reads the official statement.



Newspaper Asian Age reported that the court's stay came as the HC administration had not notified seats available for the differently able and visually-challenged blind persons in the advertisements it released.



With close to 9000 vacancies and no registration fees the recruitment was a good opportunity for class 7 and 10 pass candidates. Candidates in the age group of 18-38 years were eligible to apply (43 years for reserved categories).



