Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Announces 341 Junior Engineer Vacancies

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced 341 Junior Engineer vacancies

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advertised Junior Engineer (Grade B) vacancies. The total number of vacancies available is 341. Out of the total vacancies available, 243 are for Architecture engineering, and 98 are for Mechanical and Electrical engineering. Candidates can check category-wise vacancy details from the official recruitment advertisement.

An applicant must have completed three-year diploma in a relevant engineering discipline after completing SSC from a recognized board of education.

The upper age limit is 38 years for general category candidates and 43 years for reserved category candidates.

Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment through BMC's official website. The application process will end on October 29, 2019.

The selection process will include a computer-based test. The online test will be of 90 minutes duration. There will be 100 questions carrying one mark each. There will be 20 questions each in the General Knowledge, and Reasoning Ability sections. The maximum number of questions, 60 questions, will be in the Technical Knowledge section. 1/4th of the total marks allotted to a question will be deducted in case of a wrong answer.

