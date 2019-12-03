Bihar Police Releases Prelim Exam Admit Card For SI Recruitment

BPSSC has released prelim exam admit card for SI recruitment

Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for preliminary exam which will be conducted for recruitment of SI in Bihar Police. BPSSC had announced direct recruitment of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in August this year.

BPSSC had advertised 2064 vacancies for SI, 215 vacancies for sergeant, 125 for Assistant Superintendent Jail, and 42 for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) post.

Candidates who applied for the recruitment can download their prelim exam admit card from the official website, 'bpssc.bih.nic.in'.

BPSSC SI Prelim exam Admit Card: Download Link

The preliminary exam will be held on December 22, 2019. The preliminary exam will be of 200 marks. There will be 100 objective questions, each question carrying 2 marks. For each wrong answer, 0.2 marks will be deducted. Candidates will get 2 hours' time to complete the paper.

Questions in the preliminary exam will be asked from topics of General Knowledge and Current Affairs.

A candidate must score minimum 30 per cent marks in the prelim exam to qualify.

Based on marks scored by candidates in the prelim exam, the commission will call candidates equal to 20 times the number of advertised vacancies for Main examination.

Candidates who qualify in the main exam and are included in the shortlist prepared by the Commission will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

