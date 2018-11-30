BHEL Tiruchirappalli Announces Recruitment For Artisan On Fixed Tenure Basis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tiruchirappalli has invited application from eligible candidates for recruitment of Artisan on Fixed Tenure Basis. BHEL would be recruiting for total 71 vacancies out of which 26 is for Welder, 38 is for Fitter, and 7 is for Machinist. Selection process for eligible candidates will involve written test and / or skill test depending upon the number of eligible applications received.

Tenure Duration

For Welder, the tenure duration will be 36 months or completion of GHAV project whichever is earlier.

For Fitter and Machinist, the tenure duration will be 32 months or completion of GHAV project whichever is earlier.

Important Dates

Last date for online application submission: December 20, 2018

Last date for document upload and payment of fees: December 22, 2018

Downloading of permission slip from the website: January 5, 2019

Date of Written Test (tentative, if required): January 20, 2019

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have completed Matric / SSLC from a recognized board of education and should have National Trade Certificate (NTC) plus National Apprentice-ship Certificate (NAC) in the respective trade of Welder/Fitter/ Machinist.

Candidates belonging to General & OBC categories should have obtained a minimum of 60% marks both in NTC as well as in NAC and candidates belonging to SC category should have obtained a minimum of 55% marks in NTC as well as in NAC.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the necessary eligibility requirement will be able to apply online on the official website (www.bheltry.co.in). Candidates would also need to upload scanned image of the following documents in the online application form:

Photograph (should not exceed 500KB, must be in .jpg format). Signature (should not exceed 250 KB, must be in .jpg format). Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC Non-creamy layer), If applicable. NTC - National Trade Certificate / Mark Sheet NAC - National Apprenticeship Certificate. SSLC / Matric Mark sheet as proof of DOB. Medical Certificate issued by the Medical Board (for Persons with disabilities candidates only). Discharge certificate (Ex-servicemen only). Domicile certificate (J&K Candidates only).

Click here for more Jobs News