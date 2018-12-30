BHEL Haridwar Announces 443 Trade Apprentice Vacancies; Selection Through Interview

BHEL Haridwar will conclude application process for Trade Apprentice posts on January 13

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Haridwar has begun the online application process for recruitment of Trade Apprentices on contractual basis. There are a total of 443 vacancies to be filled out of which 154 vacancies are for Fitter, 44 vacancies are for Turner, 104 vacancies are for Machinist, 49 vacancies are for Welder, 61 vacancies are for Electrician, 5 vacancies are for Draftsman (Mech.), 3 vacancies are for Electronics Mechanic, 1 vacancy each for Motor Mechanic Vehicle and Carpenter, 2 vacancies are for Pattern maker, 4 vacancies are for Forger and Heat Treatment, and 15 vacancies are for Foundry-man.

The last date to apply for trade apprenticeship with BHEL Haridwar is January 13, 2019. After application, candidates would need to submit a copy of the filled in application form and copies of their documents. The last date to submit application forms and relevant documents is January 19, 2019.

BHEL Haridwar would announce the shortlist for interview on February 28, 2019 and will conduct the selection interviews from March 7 to March 16, 2019.

Interview will be held only for those trades for which the vacancy is more than 10. For trades in which the number of vacancies is less than 10, selection will be done through merit in the qualifying degree.

To apply for the apprenticeship, candidates would need to first register on the NCVT MIS Portal. After registration on NCVT portal, candidates can complete the application process through the BHEL Haridwar website. Candidates may find the application link under the careers tab on BHEL Haridwar official website.

