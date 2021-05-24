Bharat Electronics Limited Announces Jobs For Aeronautical Engineers

BEL recruitment 2021 for project/ trainee engineers begins.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications from aerospace or aeronautical engineers for recruitment as trainee engineers and project engineers, on contract, for its Strategic Communication and Unmanned Systems SBU, Bengaluru Complex. A total of 9 vacant positions will be filled.

The last date for submission of the application forms at the concerned office is June 9.

Vacancy Details

Trainee Engineer: 6 posts

Project Engineer: 3 posts

Candidates with BE or B. Tech or B.Sc-Engineering in Aerospace or Aeronautical Engineering are eligible to apply.

Candidates who have ME or MTech can apply for project engineer post and these candidates need to have aerospace or aeronautical disciplines only in the graduation degree.

Teaching experience will not be considered for this job.

The upper age limit for trainee engineers is 25 years for project engineers is 28 years as on May 1. "The upper age limit indicated is for candidates belonging to General & E WS Category. The upper age limit will be relaxed by 3 years for OBC candidates, 5 years for SC/ST and 10 years for PWD candidates (having minimum 40% disability, in addition to the relaxation applicable to OBC/SC/ST candidates)," BEL has notified.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained in the qualifying exam, marks obtained for post-qualification experience and marks obtained in the interview.

