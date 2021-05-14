Bharat Electronics Limited To Recruit Engineers For Military Communication SBU, Bengaluru Complex

BEL recruitment 2021 for 30 trainee engineers. Last date to apply is May 21

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has invited applications to fill trainee engineer posts in its Military Communication SBU, Bengaluru Complex. A total of 30 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application forms are available online and the last date for submission of application is May 21.

Candidates with BE or B.Tech course from reputed Institute or University in Electronics, Electronics & Communication, E&T, Telecommunication disciplines are eligible to apply for the post. "The upper age limit is 25 years as on 01.04.2021," the BEL has said in the notification.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the aggregate marks secured in BE, BTech, post qualification work experience and performance in the interview.

Regarding the stipend, it has said, "Trainee Engineer-I will be engaged initially for a period of one year which may be extended upto a maximum of three years (including initial period) based on requirement and individual performance. Candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs. 25,000, Rs. 28,000 and Rs. 31,000 during the 1st, 2nd and 3rd year of contract respectively."

Initial posting is in BEL Bangalore. However, majorly, candidates should be willing to travel extensively throughout India for all field level activities, it has been mentioned in the notification. "The field activities are located pan India including North-East India and Jammu and Kashmir," it has added.

