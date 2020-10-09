Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) To Notify Vacancies In Project Engineer Post For Its Chennai Unit

BEL recruitment 2020: Application for Chennai unit recruitment begins on October 10.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will notify vacancies in Project Engineers and trainee posts for recruitment in its Chennai unit. The vacancies and details of the recruitment will be announced by BEL on October 10. Application forms will be available on the website of BEL and candidates can fill and submit the same till October 30.

For its Chennai unit, it will also hire Havildar (Security) and details of the same will be announced tomorrow as well, it has notified.

Currently, its hiring engineers and officers on contract basis for its Kotdwara Unit, Uttarakhand. A total of 33 vacancies have been notified. The last date for submission of application is October 21. Apply Online

After selection candidates will be posted at Kotdwara, Delhi, Namchi, Gangtok (Sikkim), Itanagar, Passighat (Arunachal Pradesh) and Aizwal (Mizoram). "Candidates should be willing to travel extensively across the country. Candidates who are desirous of applying for the posts should be willing to relocate to the places mentioned above," it is mentioned in the job notification.

Project Engineers will be engaged for a period of two years and the trainees will be engaged for a period of 1 year.

Candidates with BE or B.Tech or BSc Engineering degree in Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Electronics & Telecommunication, Telecommunication, Mechanical, Computer Science, Computer Science Engineering, Electrical and Civil are eligible to apply.

Candidates will be selected on the basis aggregate of marks in the qualifying degree, post qualification experience and interview.

Click here for more Jobs News