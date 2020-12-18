BARC, Nuclear Recycle Board Announces Job Opportunity For Diploma Engineers, Others

BARC recruitment 2020: Apply online till January 31, 2021.

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited applications for stipendiary trainee category. The training will be provided at Nuclear Recycle Board, Tarapur. A total of 156 trainees will be selected by the BARC. Application forms are available online. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms till January 31, 2021.

Diploma engineers and candidates who have completed Class 12 can apply for the traineeship. Candidates with Class 10 pass qualification and trade certificate in relevant discipline can also apply for the traineeship. 4 posts are for those candidates who have BSc. Chemistry qualification.

"Educational/Technical Qualification should be from a recognized University/Board of Technical Education of Central or State Government," the BARC has said.

For category 1 trainees, for which Diploma engineers are eligible, the age should be between 18-24 years. For category 2 trainees, the age limit is 18-22 years.

For category 1, trainees will be selected on the basis of a written exam and interview.

For category 2, trainees will be selected on the basis of a preliminary test, advanced test and skill test.

"Selected candidates will be given training at Tarapur/Kalpakkam in various aspects of relevant disciplines/trades, as per prescribed syllabi of each discipline/trade and for meeting stringent requirements of NRB, BARC. The candidates will not have any choice/option for any particular training programme/training place," BARC has said in the job notification.

After completion of the training, BARC has said in the notification, category 1 trainees will be appointed as Scientific Assistant and others as Technician. "Upon successful completion of training, trainees will be considered for absorption at the time of appointment depending on their performance during the period of training and interview to be held at the end of the training," it has said.

