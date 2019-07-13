Bank Of Baroda Begins Application For Specialist Officer Recruitment

Bank of Baroda has begun the application for Specialist officer recruitment

Bank of Baroda has begun the online application process for recruitment of Specialist Officers. There are total 35 IT vacancies for which the recruitment process will be held. Last date to pay application fee and complete the application process is August 2, 2019. The selection process will comprise of an online test, psychometric test followed by Group Discussion and Interview for shortlisted candidates.

To apply for this recruitment, an applicant must have a B.Tech. or BE degree in a relevant field. For further information on the eligibility criteria and age limit, candidates are advised to check the detailed recruitment advertisement.

Apart from the essential eligibility criteria, applicant should also have minimum work experience in the field listed for the post to which a candidate is applying.

The application fee is Rs. 100 for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories. The application fee is Rs. 600 for candidates belonging to General, OBC, and EWS category.

The selection process will include a computer-based test. The scores in the test will be used to shortlist candidates for further rounds of selection.

The online test will have four sections - Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Professional Knowledge - to be solved in a composite time of two hours. There will be total 200 questions carrying 1 mark each.

