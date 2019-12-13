Bank Of Maharashtra Begins Online Application For Generalist Officer Recruitment

Bank of Maharashtra has announced Generalist Officer recruitment

Bank of Maharashtra has begun the online application for the post of Generalist Officers in Scale II and Scale III. The last date to apply for the recruitment is December 31, 2019. There are total 300 vacancies out of which 200 vacancies are for Generalist Officer Scale II and 100 vacancies are for Generalist Officer Scale III. The number of vacancies is provisional and may vary according to actual requirement of the Bank, subject to availability of suitable candidates.

Applicants should have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline with knowledge in computers. Passing in JAIIB and CAIIB is preferable. These vacancies require work experience and interested applicants are advised to check the recruitment advertisement before applying.

The upper age limit is 35 years for scale II vacancies and 38 years for scale III vacancies. For relaxation on upper age limit, candidates should refer to the recruitment advertisement.

The selection process will involve an online examination which will be conducted by IBPS. Candidates selected through online exam will be called for an interview. The marks obtained in the online examination will not be added in the interview / GD score. Final Selection will be on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in personal interview.

The selected candidates will be exposed to basic banking knowledge, after joining, through an online course and will have to complete this course before stipulated date. The selected candidates, at the time of joining, will have to execute a Bond for a value of Rs. 2 lakh to serve the Bank for a minimum period of one year.

