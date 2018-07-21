Indian Overseas Bank Invites Application For Specialist Officer Recruitment

Bank Jobs, IOB Recruitment 2018 For Specialist Officer Post; Apply Now

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has invited applications from candidates with B.E./ B.Tech degree or Post graduate degree having work experience for recruitment to the posts of Information Security and Information System Audit in MMG Scale II & MMG Scale III. Online applications against 20 vacancies can be submitted at the official website iob.in on or before August 4, 2018. 'Candidates selected will be on probation for a period of 2 years (active service) from the date of joining the Bank. Their confirmation in Bank's service will be as determined by the Bank in terms of Officers' Service Regulation (OSR),' reads the job notification.

Vacancy Details

Manager (Information Security): 4 posts

Senior Manager (Information Security): 4 posts

Manager (Information System Audit): 6 posts

Senior Manager (Information System Audit): 6 posts

IOB will select candidates on the basis of their performance in the online exam followed by interview. Candidates qualifying in the Online Examination would be called for personal Interview. The final list of selected candidates will be published on the website of the Bank.

Candidates shall have to submit their applications online along with application fee/ intimation charges of Rs 500 (Rs 100 for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwD category).

