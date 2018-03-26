Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) Teacher Recruitment 2018: Apply Till April 7 The Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) has advertised for recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, and Primary Teachers.

Share EMAIL PRINT Atomic Energy Education Society Teacher Recruitment 2018 New Delhi: The Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) has advertised for recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, and Primary Teachers for the 31 schools and Junior colleges situated at 15 centres across India. The medium of instruction at the AEES schools is English. There are a total of 8 vacancies for PGT in various subjects, 17 vacancies for TGT in various subjects and 25 vacancies for Primary teachers. The application process is going on in online mode and will end on April 7, 2018.



Candidates who apply for the recruitment will have to appear in a written examination. Those who qualify in the written examination will be called for Skill Test. The maximum number of candidates called for the Skill Test will be 5 times the number of vacancies for each post/category. The written exam will have two papers and the merit list for Skill Test will be prepared on the basis of marks scored by a candidate in paper II.



The written test will be held at four centres at Mumbai, Hyderabad, Indore, and Jamshedpur.



The application process for the recruitment can be completed on AEES official recruitment portal (www.aees.mahaonline.gov.in). Candidates would need to create an account on the website. After creation of the account, they would be able to complete the application process for the desired post. The application fee is Rs. 750 which can be paid via Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PH category candidates and women.



