Assam Police Recruitment 2023: 5,563 Vacancies, Apply By November 1

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria and age limits vary for each position.

The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) initiated the online application process on Sunday, October 15, to fill a total of 5,563 job positions, including sub-inspector, constable, lab technician, safai karmachari, and various others. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications at slprbassam.in until November 1, 2023.

Within the police department, there are openings for sub inspector of police (unarmed branch) with 144 vacancies and sub-inspector (armed branch) in Assam Commando Battalions with 51 vacancies. Additionally, there are seven vacancies for sub-inspector of Police (Communication) in the Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO).



For those interested in communications, there are 204 vacancies for Constable of Police (Communication). There are also opportunities for Constable positions, including two vacancies for Constable (Dispatch Rider) and two vacancies for Constable (Messenger). Furthermore, there are two vacancies for Constable (Carpenter) in APRO.

If you're looking for constable positions related to Hill Tribes, there are 115 vacancies for constable (unarmed branch) and constable (armed branch) (backlog). The Assam Commando Battalions offer 164 vacancies for constable positions.

For a larger number of vacancies, you can explore roles like Constable (UB) with 1,645 vacancies and Constables (AB) in Assam Police with a staggering 2,300 vacancies. There's also a single vacancy for Constable (UB) in APRO.

In addition to these, there is a diverse array of job roles such as Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr) with one vacancy, Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD & CGHG with 12 vacancies, and Havilder under the Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards with two vacancies.

Opportunities in the prison department include a nurse position with one vacancy, two vacancies for laboratory technician, four vacancies for Teacher, and two vacancies for craft instructor.

The Assam Police department is seeking 654 driver constables (Male) and 58 boatmen (Male) for various roles. For those interested in culinary arts, there are 10 vacancies for Cook (SDRF) under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam.

For Grade IV Staff positions, there are 54 openings in the Assam Police, 53 in the Assam Commando Battalions, and 35 under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

Additionally, there are openings for safai karmachari positions, including 30 in the Assam Police, two in the Assam Commando Battalions, and two under the Prison Department. There are also three positions available for Sweepers under the Directorate of Forensic Science. These diverse job opportunities cater to a wide range of skills and interests, providing ample choices for job seekers.

To apply, follow these steps:

Visit the official website slprbassam.in.

Click on 'Apply here' for the ongoing recruitment.

Register on the portal and complete the application process.

Choose the application link for the desired post (SI, Lab Tech, etc.).

Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Submit your application and retain a printout for future reference.

Eligibility criteria and age limits vary for each position. For additional details, refer to the notifications provided on the SLPRB Assam website.