Assam Judicial Service Exam (Grade 3 Posts) Details Out

Assam Judicial Service: Registration begins on June 11.

Details of the Assam Judicial Service exam (grade 3 posts) have been released. The registration for this exam will begin on June 11 and will end on June 28. The option to deposit the exam fee will be open till July 1. The exam fee is Rs 500 (Rs 250 for candidates belonging to SC/ ST categories)

Exam Details

A total of 22 posts in grade 3 of Assam Judicial Service will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Law graduates less than 38 years of age are eligible to sit for this exam. The upper age limit for candidates belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribes is 43 years.

Selection will be through a preliminary exam, a main exam, and interview. Candidates who secure over 60% marks in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam. Candidates who secure over 60% marks in main exam and over 45% marks in individual papers will be called for interview.

The interview will carry 50 marks.

"The marks secured in the language paper shall be qualifying in nature and shall not be counted in the aggregate marks secured by the candidates in the examinations for the purpose of final selection," the exam notice reads.

The exam date has not been mentioned in the official notification.

