Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: 12,600 Vacancies, Registration Starts On November 10

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: The application deadline is set for December 29, 2023

The Assam State Level Recruitment Commission will initiate the registration process for thousands of Grade 3 and Grade 4 job vacancies starting Friday, November 10. Individuals who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications through the official website, assam.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 12,600 positions, with 7,600 openings for Grade 3 roles and 5,000 for Grade 4. The application deadline is set for December 29, 2023. Only online forms will be accepted, and no other method of application submission is allowed.

Application fee:

There will be no application fee applicable to candidates of all categories.

Age requirements:

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and no more than 40 years old as of January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is more flexible for candidates in the reserved category.

Selection process:

The selection process consists of two parts: a written test and an interview.

The written exam is usually conducted in both Assamese and English, while the skill test is reserved for specific positions that require specialized skills or knowledge.

Educational qualifications and vacancies for Grade 3 are as follows:

Category I: Bachelor Degree Level - 4,055 vacancies

Category II: HSSLC Level - 3,127 vacancies

Category III: HSLC Level - 418 vacancies

Qualifications and Openings for Class-IV positions:

Those who have successfully completed HSLC (Class Ten) or its equivalent examination - 1,060 vacancies.

Individuals who have passed HSLC (Class Ten) or its equivalent examination and obtained an ITI pass certificate in trades such as wireman, electrician, fitter, welder, or have completed education up to Class-VI from a Government of Assam approved institute - 1,990 vacancies.

Those with qualifications up to Class-VI - 1,950 vacancies.

The highest qualification for Class-IV Positions required is HSSLC (Class-12) or its equivalent examination passed.

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Visit the official Assam State Portal website at assam.gov.in.

Find the notification link titled 'Recruitment of Grade 3 and 4 2023' and click on it.

You will be directed to the application form.

Click on the 'apply online' tab.

Fill in all the required details as instructed.

Upload the necessary documents.

Click the 'submit' button.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

After successfully submitting online applications, candidates will receive a unique identification number for future reference. The Admit Cards can be obtained from the official SEBA website, and the specific date and time for downloading will be announced later.

Direct notification links for Grade 3 and Grade 4 openings:



Assam Direct Recruitment 2023 Grade 3

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023 Grade 4