ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download

The exam will consist of 135 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with each question carrying one mark.

ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download
Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting official website.

ADRE Grade 4: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has issued the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade 4 admit card. Candidates who are taking the examination can download their admit cards by visiting the official website, slrcg4.sebaonline.org. They will need to enter their application number and password to access the admit card.

ADRE Grade 4: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1. Visit the official website: sebaonline.org
Step 2. Click on the "Download Admit Card" link in the Important Links section
Step 3. Click on the "ADRE Admit Card 2024" link
Step 4. Enter your application number and password
Step 5. Click "Submit" and download the admit card
Step 6. Print a hard copy for future reference

The exam will consist of 135 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with each question carrying one mark. The test duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes), and the question papers will be available in Assamese, Bengali, English, Boro, and Hindi. Each question has only one correct answer, and for every incorrect response, a penalty of 0.25 marks will be deducted. The total marks for the exam are 135. Further details regarding the date and time of the written examination will be provided later. Candidates should stay updated for the announcement of the exam schedule.

The written examination for both categories will cover the following subjects: English, Social Studies, Mathematics, General Knowledge, and Mental Ability and Logical Reasoning. Candidates are advised to prepare for these key areas to ensure a strong performance across all sections of the exam.
 

