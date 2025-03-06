Advertisement

ADRE Result 2025: SLRC Grade 3, 4 Exam Results To Be Released By March 7

ADRE Result 2025: After the exams, SLRC Assam released provisional answer keys and allowed candidates to raise objections.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
ADRE Result 2025: SLRC Grade 3, 4 Exam Results To Be Released By March 7
ADRE Result 2025: The exam was conducted on October 27 for HSLC, HSLC+ITI, and Class 8 level posts.

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will announce the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) results for Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts by Friday, March 7, 2025. The announcement was made through the official X account (formerly Twitter) of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Assam.

Those who appeared for the ADRE can check their results on the SLRC's official websites. The Grade 3 results will be available at slrcg3.sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in, while Grade 4 results will be published on slrcg4.sebaonline.org and the Assam State Portal.

ADRE Exam 2025: Key Details

Grade 3 Exam:

The recruitment test was conducted in two phases.

  • Phase 1: Held on September 15 for HSSLC (Class 12) posts.
  • Phase 2: Conducted on September 29 for graduate and HSLC driver posts.

Grade 4 Exam:

Conducted on October 27 for HSLC, HSLC+ITI, and Class 8 level posts.

How To Check ADRE 2025 Results

  • Visit the official website for Grade 3 (slrcg3.sebaonline.org) or Grade 4 (slrcg4.sebaonline.org).
  • Click on the relevant result link.
  • Enter login credentials and submit.
  • View and download the result.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

Provisional Answer Key And Objection Process

After the exams, SLRC Assam released provisional answer keys and allowed candidates to raise objections. Valid objections will be considered, and the final answer key will be updated accordingly. Candidates whose objections are accepted will receive a refund of the objection fee.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
ADRE Result 2025, ADRE Result 2025 Update, Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Results
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now