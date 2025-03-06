ADRE Result 2025: SLRC Grade 3, 4 Exam Results To Be Released By March 7

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will announce the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) results for Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts by Friday, March 7, 2025. The announcement was made through the official X account (formerly Twitter) of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Assam.

Those who appeared for the ADRE can check their results on the SLRC's official websites. The Grade 3 results will be available at slrcg3.sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in, while Grade 4 results will be published on slrcg4.sebaonline.org and the Assam State Portal.

Results of ADRE to be declared by March 7. Dates of declaration of results for ADRE, Police Recruitment etc to be shared after #AdvantageAssam2 : HCM Dr. @himantabiswa on his FB Live address pic.twitter.com/vv9rv4SvBf — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) February 18, 2025

ADRE Exam 2025: Key Details

Grade 3 Exam:

The recruitment test was conducted in two phases.

Phase 1: Held on September 15 for HSSLC (Class 12) posts.

Phase 2: Conducted on September 29 for graduate and HSLC driver posts.

Grade 4 Exam:

Conducted on October 27 for HSLC, HSLC+ITI, and Class 8 level posts.

How To Check ADRE 2025 Results

Visit the official website for Grade 3 (slrcg3.sebaonline.org) or Grade 4 (slrcg4.sebaonline.org).

Click on the relevant result link.

Enter login credentials and submit.

View and download the result.

Take a printout for future reference.

Provisional Answer Key And Objection Process

After the exams, SLRC Assam released provisional answer keys and allowed candidates to raise objections. Valid objections will be considered, and the final answer key will be updated accordingly. Candidates whose objections are accepted will receive a refund of the objection fee.