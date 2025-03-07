Assam Direct Recruitment Examination Result For Grade 3, 4 Posts Released

ADRE Result 2025 Out: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam, has declared the results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2025 for Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, assam.gov.in. The results may also be available later on slrcg3.sebaonline.org and slrcg4.sebaonline.org later.

The SLRC ADRE recruitment process aims to fill 5,023 vacancies. The examination was conducted in two phases, covering three different papers. The first phase took place on September 15, followed by the second phase on September 29. Paper 3, meant for HSSLC-level positions, was held on September 15, while Paper 4 for bachelor's degree-level posts and Paper V for HSLC driver roles were conducted on September 29.

During the HSLC session, 8,27,130 candidates participated in the exam, held from 9am to 11.30am at 1,484 centres statewide. Additionally, 5,52,002 candidates applied for posts requiring a minimum qualification of Class 8. Their exam was held in the second shift from 1.30pm to 4pm across 808 centres.

Exam Details

The ADRE Grade 3 recruitment exam was conducted in two phases:

Phase 1: The exam for HSSLC or Class 12-level posts took place on September 15.

Phase 2: The test for graduate and HSLC driver posts was held on September 29.

The Grade 4 exam for HSLC, HSLC+ITI, and Class 8-level posts was conducted on October 27.

Answer Key and Objection Process

After the exams, SLRC Assam released provisional answer keys and allowed candidates to raise objections. The commission reviewed all submitted objections and revised the final answer key if objections were found to be valid. Fees collected for accepted objections will be refunded.

Negative Marking In Grade 3 Exam

The Grade 3 exam included a negative marking scheme:

0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer in 1-mark questions.

0.5 marks deducted for each wrong answer in 2-mark questions.

The same penalty applied for selecting multiple options for a single question.

How To Check ADRE Result 2025 Online

To access the ADRE Grade 3 and Grade 4 results, follow these steps:

Visit the official Assam State portal at assam.gov.in or the SEBA website at sebaonline.org.

Locate and click on the link for Grade 3 or Grade 4 results.

Enter your login credentials as prompted.

Submit the details to view and download your result.

For detailed information, candidates are advised to check the official websites.