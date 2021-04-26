Army Recruitment Rally In Kargil To Be Held In June, Registration Open

Army recruitment rally in Kargil to be held in June.

Indian Army will hold a recruitment rally in Kargil from June 24 to 30. "Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of Ladakh (UT) districts namely Leh and Kargil from 24 Jun 2021 to 30 Jun 2021 at Army Helipad Ground, Kargil," it has said through an official notification on its website.

"Date and venue of the Recruitment Rally are tentative and might be changed. Candidates who have already registered himself in recruiting year 2020-21 need to register again as the previous notification has been cancelled due to COVID-19," it has added.

Application forms are available online. Candidates can register on or before May 8.

Admit cards for rally will be issued to candidates through their registered e-mail from June 9 to June 22, the army has said.

The recruitment is being held for selection of candidates as Soldier General Duty (All Arms), Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant (AMC), Soldier Tradesmen (All Arms) 10th pass and Soldier Tradesmen (All Arms) 8th pass.

A common entrance exam will be held for those candidates who are found to be medically fit in the rally. The location, date and time of written test will be intimated at rally site and through admit cards.

Candidates have been asked to install Aarogya Setu Application in their phones prior to leaving home station for rally and carry adequate personal face masks, hand gloves, hand Sanitizer and water bottle for the rally.

"Candidate will be returned back if symptoms like fever, cold, cough and running nose are detected at the rally site. Candidates will preferably not travel from any containment zones," the army has said.

Click here for more Jobs News