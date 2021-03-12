Army Recruitment Rally In Himachal Pradesh From March 18, Admit Cards On March 14

Indian Army will hold a recruitment rally from March 18 to March 25.

The Indian Army will conduct a recruitment rally at Indira Gandhi Sports Stadium, Una, Himachal Pradesh from March 18 to March 25. Admit cards for all the candidates who have registered for the rally will be released on March 14, the Indian Army has said.

Army Recruitment Rally: Sepoy 'D' pharma category

The rally will be held for candidates from Delhi, districts of Faridabad, Gurugram, Mewat (Nuh) and Palwal of Haryana state for Sepoy 'D' pharma category.

Registration for this rally will be open till March 13.

Candidates with 10+2 exam pass and qualified in D Pharma with minimum 55% in aggregate and registered with State Pharmacy Council/ Pharmacy Council of India can apply for the rally. Candidates who have qualified B.Pharma with minimum 50% marks and registered with the state pharmacy council or pharmacy council of India are also eligible.

Candidates should be between 19-25 years of age. "Married candidates below 21 years of age are not eligible for enrolment into the Army," it has been mentioned in the job notification.

Candidates have been asked to carry 20 copies of unattested passport size colour photographs developed on good quality photographic paper in white background not more than three months old. Candidates should also carry all the document in original. "Single Bank A/C, PAN Card & Aadhar Card are mandatory documents for final erolment for purpose of Pay &Allowances and other social benefits scheme," the army has said in the job notification.

Candidates should also submit an affidavit on the recruitment rally day.

