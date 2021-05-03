Indian Army Cancels Common Entrance Exam Scheduled On May 30

Indian Army has postponed exams scheduled on May 30.

Indian Army has cancelled the common entrance exam scheduled to be held on May 30 in view of the COVID-19 crisis. The exam was to be held for Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 10th Pass and Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 8th Pass posts.

"Conduct of common entrance exam (CEE) 30 may 2021 for sol gd, sol (tech), sol tdn 10th and 8th, sol (na/vet), sol (clk/skt) and sol pharma has been cancelled due to covid-19 situation fresh dates will be intimated later," it has notified.

Before this, it had postponed entrance exams scheduled on April 25.

Meanwhile, the army is currently inviting applications for recruitment rally which is scheduled to be held from June 7 to June 30 at at Rajput Regiment Centre, Fatehgarh for candidates of districts Bahraich, Balrampur, Bareilly, Budaun/ Badaun, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri/ Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Shravasti and Sitapur. Candidates can apply on or before May 22.

