Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment Board Declares Constable, Warder Result

Recruitment exam results have been announced for Constable, Warder and other posts under notified by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB). The result is available on the official website of the Board at slprb.ap.gov.in.

In 2018, the Board had announced jobs in police department and fire & emergency services department. A total of 3,137 vacancies were announced.

The preliminary examination for SI, RSI, Station Fire Officer, and Deputy Jailor was conducted on December 16, 2018 and for PC, Warder and Firemen the test was held on January 6, 2019.

The recruitment is for selection to Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables (Civil) (Men/ Women) in Police Department, Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables (Armed Reserve) (Men/ Women) in Police Department, Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables (Andhra Pradesh Special Police) (Men/ Women) in Police Department, Warders (Men) in Prisons and Correctional Services Department, Warders (Women) in Prisons and Correctional Services Department and Firemen in AP Fire & Emergency Services Department.

