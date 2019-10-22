APSET Answer Key Released. Direct Download Link Here

APSET answer key is available on the official website at apset.net.in.

The candidates, who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET-2019) on October 20, 2019 may now check the APSET answer key. Andhra University, the official organiser of the eligibility test in the state, has released the APSET answer key related to Paper-1 (General Paper) and Paper-2 of the subjects on the official website (www.apset.net.in). According to an official notice published regarding the APSET answer key, the same will remain on the website up to October 24, 2019.

The candidates who have appeared for the exam may raise their objections regarding the APSET answer key till October 24.

"If any candidate has objection(s) with regard to the key of any paper, he/she has to appeal with substantial evidence (documentary), justification and proof of writing the examination i.e, scanned copy of admit card and submit the same through email : apsetau@gmail.com to the Member Secretary, APSET-2019 , Andhra University , Visakhapatnam on or before 5 PM on 24th October, 2019 for necessary action," the APSET answer key notice released today said.

"Subject experts decision in this matter is final. Any objections received after the scheduled time or without the documentary support will not be entertained," the notice added.

The APSET exam is being held for recruitment and promotions of Lectures or Assistant Professors in Degree Colleges in the state as per the University Grant Commission (UGC) Regulations for the year 2019.

The exam was comprised of two papers: Paper 1 consisted of 50 objective type questions to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate; Paper 2 carried 100 subject specific objective questions.

