APSET 2019 Registration Over, Admit Card Expected Soon

Andhra University will release the APSET admit card at apset.net.in.

APSET admit card 2019: Andhra University has concluded the registration for APSET 2019 and the hall ticket or the admit card for the exam is expected to be released anytime soon on the official portal. Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, the official organiser of the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET), will release the hall tickets at apset.net.in. The APSET admit card will now be released for the eligibility test which has been scheduled for October 20.

APSET hall ticket 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your APSET admit card:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of APSET, apset.net.in.

Step 2 : Click on "Admit card" link given on the homepage

Step 3 : Enter your registration details

Step 4 : Click submit

Step 5 : Download your hall tickets

The APSET exam is being held for recruitment and promotions of Lectures or Assistant Professors in Degree Colleges as per the University Grant Commission (UGC) Regulations for the year 2019.

The exam will be conducted in 30 subjects.

The exam will be held in two sessions on October 20.

APSET Hall Ticket 2019: Exam Pattern

The question paper - I which is common for all candidates appearing APSET will be bilingual (English and Telugu). Paper - II for the following subjects a) Commerce b) Economics c) Education d) History e) Political Science f) Public Administration and g) Sociology will be bilingual (English and Telugu). All the remaining papers are in English only.

According to the official APSET notification, Paper-I will be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. Paper-I will consist of 50 objective type questions. Each question will carry 2 marks.

Paper-II will consist of 100 objective type questions based on the subject selected by the candidate. Each question will carry 2 marks.

The candidate will have to mark the responses for questions of Paper - I and Paper - II on the Optical Mark Reader (OMR) Sheet provided along with the test booklet.

There is no negative marking.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.