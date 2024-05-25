Results Out For Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test, Check Details

The Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET 2024) has announced the results for the exams conducted for the 2024 academic year. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website andhrauniversity.edu.in.

Students will be required to enter their credentials for checking the scorecards. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their scorecard using application number or hall ticket number and date of birth.

Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website apset.net.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘APSET 2024 score'

Step 3: Enter your credentials and login

Step 4: Check result and take a print out

The exam is conducted as a screening test for selecting candidates for teaching in state-based schools. Candidates who clear paper 1 will be able to teach in class 1 to 5 while those who qualify paper 2 will be eligible to teach in classes 6 and 7.

The exam was conducted on April 28, 2024.

Andhra University was established in 1926 by the Madras University Act to serve the entire linguistic region of Andhra as a residential teaching-cum-affiliating multi-disciplinary university.