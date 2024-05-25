Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

Results Out For Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test, Check Details

Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their scorecard using application number or hall ticket number and date of birth.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Results Out For Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test, Check Details
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET 2024) has announced the results for the exams conducted for the 2024 academic year. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website andhrauniversity.edu.in. 

Students will be required to enter their credentials for checking the scorecards. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their scorecard using application number or hall ticket number and date of birth.

Advertisement

Steps to check the result

  • Step 1: Visit the official website apset.net.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘APSET  2024 score'
  • Step 3: Enter your credentials and login
  • Step 4: Check result and take a print out

The exam is conducted as a screening test for selecting candidates for teaching in state-based schools. Candidates who clear paper 1 will be able to teach in class 1 to 5 while those who qualify paper 2 will be eligible to teach in classes 6 and 7.

The exam was conducted on April 28, 2024. 

Andhra University was established in 1926 by the Madras University Act to serve the entire linguistic region of Andhra as a residential teaching-cum-affiliating multi-disciplinary university. 

Show full article
Comments

India Elections | Read Latest News on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live on NDTV.com. Get Election Schedule, information on candidates, in-depth ground reports and more - #ElectionsWithNDTV

Follow us:
APSET 2024, Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test, Andhra Pradesh Exam
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
English Will Not Be Compulsory Subject For Classes 11, 12 In Maharashtra Schools
Results Out For Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test, Check Details
CBSE Board Results To Be Out After May 20: Board Official
Next Article
CBSE Board Results To Be Out After May 20: Board Official
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;