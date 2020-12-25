Assam Combined Competitive Exam 2018 Final Result Declared

APSC CCE 2018 final result declared

The final result of the Assam Combined Competitive Exam 2018 has been declared. The result is available on the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). The result is based on the preliminary exam, main exam and interview. The preliminary exam was held in December 2018. The interview was held in October-November.

APSC Result

The Commission recommended candidates to fill vacancies in Assam Civil Service, Assam Land &Revenue Service, Assam Police Service, Superintendent of Taxes, Superintendent of Excise, Assistant Employment Officer, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Taxes and Inspector of Excise.

"The candidates will be allotted cadre strictly on the basis of merit cum preferences opted by candidates in their applications for the Main Examination. The Commission shall not recommend a candidate for a post which he/she has not opted for in his/ her preference," the APSC has said.

For 2020, the APSC has already completed the registration process for the Combined Competitive exam. A total of 331 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

APSC will conduct the preliminary exam at Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Biswanath Chariali, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Guwahati, Haflong, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai, Jorhat, Kajalgaon, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Mangaldoi, Morigaon, Mushalpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Silchar, Sivasagar, Sonari, Tezpur, Tinsukia And Udalguri. The main exam will be held at Guwahati only.

