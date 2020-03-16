APPSC: Vacancies announced in Arunachal Pradesh secretariat service

20 vacancies in Senior Personal Assistant post have been announced in the Arunachal Pradesh Secretariat Service (general cadre). The vacancies have been notified by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). 1 vacancy in the same post is also available in the APPSC.

Graduates are eligible for the post. Applicants must be between 21-32 years of age as on April 11.

Applications can be filled and submitted, online at appsc.gov.in, till April 11.

APPSC will select candidates for the post on the basis of written exam and viva voce. The written test would comprise questions from general English, general knowledge and stenography. The test would carry a total of 300 marks.

The viva voce would carry a total of 40 marks and will be held at the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Itanagar.

"The candidate who secured a minimum of 33% marks or more in each written exam papers and 45% or more marks out of aggregate total marks in the written exam papers will be eligible for viva voce," the job notice released by the Commission said.

"On other hand, it will further mean that selection for viva voce shall be based on the aggregate total marks secured in the written exam papers and subject to ratio 1:3. The candidates securing less than 33% marks in any of written exam paper shall not be eligible for appearing in the viva voce, the notification also reads.