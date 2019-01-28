APPSC Panchayat Secretary Last Date Extended; Details Here

APPSC Panchayat Secretary application can now be submitted till January 29, 2019.

APPSC Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2019: APPPC has extended the last date for the submission of applications for the post of Panchayat Secretary for the second time. The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission or APPSC Panchayat Secretary application can now be submitted till January 29, 2019. This is second time the Commission extending the last date for the application for submission for the recruitment of 1,050 vacancies in the A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service. However, January 28, 2019 is the last date for payment of fee (up to 11:59 mid night). The application forms can be submitted on the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

"Last date for submission of applications for the post of Panchayat Secretary (Notification No. 13/18) is 29/01/2019 (Note: 28/01/2019 is the last date for payment of fee up to 11:59 mid night)," says a notification posted on the official website of the Commission.

Earlier, the APPSC had fixed January 19 as the last date but later that was extended upto January 26.

According to an APPSC notification released in December last year, candidates have to pay Rs. 250 as application processing fee and Rs. 80 as examination fee. Candidates hailing from Andhra Pradesh and belonging to SC, ST, BC, PH and Ex-Service Men, Families having household supply white card issued by Civil Supplies Department, A.P. Government, and unemployed youth are exempted from paying examination fee.

Before applying for the post of APPSC Panchayat Secretary, the notification also said, applicants will have to register their bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission website, psc.ap.gov.in. Once the applicant has registered the particulars, a user ID will be generated and will be sent to the registered mobile number and email ID.

Applicants need to apply for the post using the OTPR user ID through Commission's website.

