APPSC Group I Services prelim exam result announced

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the result for Group I prelim exam. The APPSC Group I Screening Test or Prelim exam was conducted on May 26, 2019. Candidates who have qualified in the screening test are eligible to appear for Main examinations which will be conducted from December 12 to December 23, 2019.

Candidates should know that the results are subject to outcome of final judgement of High Court of Andhra Pradesh in WP No.13705/2019.

The Commission has released the roll number of candidates who have qualified in the APPSC Group I services exam. Total 8351 candidates have qualified in the screening test to appear for the main examination.

APPSC Group I Services Prelim Result Link

Candidates who appeared for the examination can also check their marks scored in the screening test. The cut off marks have been set at 90.42 marks. The screening test was of total 240 marks.

The Commission has also released the list of rejected candidates for paper 1/paper 2 of Screening Test conducted for the Group I services.

The APPSC screening test for Paper 1 was General Studies which consisted of 4 parts i.e., A. History and Culture. B. Constitution polity, Social Justice and International relations. C. Indian and Andhra Pradesh Economy and Planning D. Geography) and Paper 2 was General Aptitude which had 2 parts i.e., A. General Mental Ability, Administrative and Psychological Abilities. B. (i) Science and Technology. (ii) Current events of Regional, National and International importance.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.