Andhra Pradesh Group 1 Services Exam 2018 Interview From June 17

APPSC group 1 services interview will begin on June 17.

The interview of Andhra Pradesh group 1 services exam 2018 will begin on June 17, the state public service commission, APPSC, has notified. The interview will be held from 10 am to 5 pm on all working days from Monday to Friday in the Commission's office in Vijayawada, it has mentioned in the notification.

"Certificate verification will be held on the same day that the interviews are scheduled and the Registered Numbers of scheduled candidates will be hosted on the Commission's website: https://www.psc.ap.gov.in," the Commission has said.

"Individual memos will be sent to each candidate, detailing their interview schedule and date on which their medical examination is scheduled, through email, mobile (WhatsApp, text message) speed post/courier and hosted in APPSC website. On receipt of memo detailing the interview schedule, the candidates are requested to acknowledge the same through the web - link provided by APPSC," it has added.

A total of 326 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview based on the marks obtained by them in the main written exam which was held from December 14 to December 20.

The exam was first notified on December 31, 2018. A total of 169 vacancies in various departments will be filled through this exam.

