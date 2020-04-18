Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Postpones Exams

A total of 53 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed the main exams of few recruitment. A notification released by the Commission says the main exam for various gazetted and non-gazetted posts scheduled to be held in May have been postponed.

It is hereby informed that the Main Examinations (Online) for various categories of Gazetted (Notification No.14/2019) and Non-Gazetted (Notification No.15/2019) posts scheduled to be held from 10.05.2020 to 13.05.2020 and 18.05.2020 to 20.05.2020 respectively, are now postponed due to prevailing situation of COVID-19 and the fresh dates will be announced later, the notification released by the Commission reads.

These recruitment were announced in February 2019. The main exam were scheduled to be held in June, 2019.

A total of 53 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown situation, APPSC has also postponed few other exams that were scheduled to be held in March- April. This includes Computer Proficiency Test for Junior Assistants in Acharya N.G.Ranga University which was scheduled for 30-31 March and April 1), Degree College Lecturer Exam scheduled for 3-4 April and Group 1 Exam which was scheduled for 7-19 April.

Till date, 522 active cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. There have been 14 COVID-19 deaths in the state. 36 of the total number of infected people have also recovered from the disease.

Click here for more Jobs News

World 22,43,486 Cases 15,19,716 Active 5,69,555 Recovered 1,54,215 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 22,43,486 and 1,54,215 have died; 15,19,716 are active cases and 5,69,555 have recovered as on April 18, 2020 at 9:07 am.