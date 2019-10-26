AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2019: Application To Begin From November 1

AP Village Volunteer Recruitment application will begin next week

Andhra Pradesh will begin recruitment process for 9,674 village volunteers in the state soon. The online application process will start on November 1 and conclude on November 10. The recruitment examination for candidates who apply for AP Grama Volunteer post will be held on November 15. The Interviews will be held from November 16 to November 20.

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) of Andhra Pradesh government tweeted about the AP Grama Volunteer recruitment process.

రాష్ట్రంలో 9,674 గ్రామ వాలంటీర్ల భర్తీకి నోటిఫికేషన్ విడుదల . నవంబర్ 1 నుంచి భర్తీ ప్రక్రియ ప్రారంభిస్తాం. నవంబర్ 10 వరకు దరఖాస్తుల స్వీకరిస్తాం. నవంబర్ 15 నుంచి దరఖాస్తుల పరిశీలన .16 నుంచి 20 వరకు అభ్యర్థులకు ఇంటర్వ్యూలు .డిసెంబర్ 1 నుంచి విధుల్లోకి కొత్తగా ఎంపికైన వాలంటీర్లు. — Gopal krishna Dwivedi (@gkd600) October 26, 2019

The details of the recruitment process will soon be uploaded on the official website dedicated for AP Grama Volunteer recruitment.

Andhra Pradesh Government had conducted another Grama Volunteer recruitment process this year for a total of 1,92,848 village volunteers.

These new recruits have already received their first salary on October 1.

A statement from Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural development, said the salaries for these village/ward volunteers will be credited in their bank accounts.

"All services would be routed through volunteers and the secretariat staff in a decentralised set-up. A centralised call centre would be set up to receive complaints and grievances from the residents for remedial measures," a report said earlier.

The village volunteers will report to the respective village secretaries in each village.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.