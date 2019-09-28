1.5 Lakh AP Village Volunteers To Be Given Salaries On October 1

The village volunteers will report to the respective village secretaries in each village.

Andhra Pradesh government has completed recruitment of 1,85,525 Grama or village/ward volunteers and the salary for 1,50,661 of them will be disbursed on October 1, according to officials. The volunteers, through whom the services of the government will be routed, will be paid Rs 5,000 honorarium. According to the plans of Andhra Pradesh government, each village volunteer will have the responsibility of 50 families in a village.

"Approximately 1,85,525 people have completed the process of recruitment for a total of 1,92,848 village volunteers in Andhra Pradesh," a Tweed shared by Gopal krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) of Andhra Pradesh government said.

A statement from Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy, minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural development, said the salaries for these village/ward volunteers will be credited in their bank accounts.

"All services would be routed through volunteers and the secretariat staff in a decentralised set-up. A centralised call centre would be set up to receive complaints and grievances from the residents for remedial measures," a report said earlier.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had said in July that more than four lakh government jobs have been created for volunteers in the village and ward secretariats. The government, he said, is also filling various job vacancies that were kept pending by the previous government.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Andhra government will be giving appointment letters of candidates who have been recruited to various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant etc. on September 20.

