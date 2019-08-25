Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam Hall Ticket 2019 Released

AP Graam Sachivalayam hall Ticket 2019 released on official website

Grama Sachivalayam Hall Ticket 2019: Hall Tickets for Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019 exam has been released on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the Grama Sachivalayam Category I and category III recruitment can download their hall tickets from the website. The hall tickets for the Category III will be released shortly. An applicant can download their admit card using their one time profile registration id, application id, or aadhaar number.

AP Grama Sachivalayam hall Ticket 2019: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official website: http://gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in/

Step two: Click on the link provided to download hall ticket.

Step three: Enter the required details. You can download your hall ticket using your OTPR id, application id, or aadhaar number.

Step four: Submit and download your hall ticket.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Hall Ticket 2019: Download Link

Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam will be recruiting candidates on various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant etc. There are over 1.6 lakh vacancies available.

As per the official website, 12,54,071 candidates applied for Category I vacancies, 1,33,822 candidates applied for Category II vacancies, 1,55,173 candidates applied for Category III vacancies, and 6,26,748 candidates applied for Category III vacancies.

The examinations will begin on September 1 and conclude on September 8, 2019. Candidates appearing for this recruitment exam can check the detailed exam schedule here.

