500 Cabin Crew Jobs At Air India; Check Details Here

Candidates who have qualified 10+2 from a Government recognized Board/ University and presently working as Cabin Crew in a scheduled airline with minimum one year of experience as Cabin Crew and having a valid SEP for Airbus or Boeing family aircraft, as on the last date of receipt of application may apply for this AIR India Cabin Crew recruitment. However, in case of candidates working in a foreign airline and meeting the other laid down parameters of eligibility criteria, in place of SEP, candidates may produce alternate document.
Air India Cabin Crew Recruitment 2018: Selection Process
Candidates who fulfill the above eligibility criteria for the post of Experienced Cabin Crew will be required to register themselves online and eligible candidates would be required to appear for a Medical examination with regard to Height and BMI at the Test Centre in the morning and those who would be declared eligible on the medical parameters would be required to appear for a Written Test to be held on March 18, 2018. The Time and Venue will be intimated in due course.
Air India Cabin Crew Recruitment 2018: How To Apply
Interested candidates, who fulfill the eligibility requirements, need to to apply ONLINE (ONLY).
Candidates who wish to apply, are advised to log on to the Career Page of Air India Website www.airindia.in and fill in the Online Application Format.
