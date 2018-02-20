500 Cabin Crew Jobs At Air India; Check Details Here Air India is hiring "Bright, Energetic and Unmarried Indian Nationals with Pleasing Personality" to be engaged as Male/Female Cabin Crew for its Northern Region, Delhi and Western Region, Mumbai.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Air India has announced 500 jobs on a fixed term engagement basis, for an initial period of 5 years. New Delhi: Air India is hiring "Bright, Energetic and Unmarried Indian Nationals with Pleasing Personality" to be engaged as Male/Female Cabin Crew for its Northern Region, Delhi and Western Region, Mumbai. Air India has now announced for 500 vacancies on a fixed term engagement basis, for an initial period of five years. In Northern Region, Delhi there are a total 450 vacancies while in Western Region, Mumbai, Air India has announced a total vacancies of 50 cabin crew recruitment. According to Air India Cabin Crew notification, candidates advised to apply for only for one region, either Northern Region or Western Region.



Candidates who have qualified 10+2 from a Government recognized Board/ University and presently working as Cabin Crew in a scheduled airline with minimum one year of experience as Cabin Crew and having a valid SEP for Airbus or Boeing family aircraft, as on the last date of receipt of application may apply for this AIR India Cabin Crew recruitment. However, in case of candidates working in a foreign airline and meeting the other laid down parameters of eligibility criteria, in place of SEP, candidates may produce alternate document.



Air India Cabin Crew Recruitment 2018: Selection Process



Candidates who fulfill the above eligibility criteria for the post of Experienced Cabin Crew will be required to register themselves online and eligible candidates would be required to appear for a Medical examination with regard to Height and BMI at the Test Centre in the morning and those who would be declared eligible on the medical parameters would be required to appear for a Written Test to be held on March 18, 2018. The Time and Venue will be intimated in due course.

Air India Cabin Crew Recruitment 2018: How To Apply

Interested candidates, who fulfill the eligibility requirements, need to to apply ONLINE (ONLY).



Candidates who wish to apply, are advised to log on to the Career Page of Air India Website www.airindia.in and fill in the Online Application Format.



While applying for this Air India recruitment, choose your Region and category carefully, as no request for change of Region/category will be entertained later. Candidates may note that in case they apply for multiple regions by submitting multiple applications all such applications will be rejected.



