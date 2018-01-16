No Candidates Qualify Staff Nurse Exam, Says AIIMS Rishikesh; Online CBT To Be Held Again All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh said in a results notification no candidates qualified in recruitment examination held by the medical institute on October 28, 2017 for the post of Staff Nurse Grade II on Direct Recruitment Basis.

"NO CANDIDATES qualified in recruitment examination held by AIIMS Rishikesh on 28-October-2017 for post of Staff Nurse Grade II on Direct Recruitment Basis (vide no. 2017/115 dated 17.06.2017)," the results notification said.



"This online CBT examination will be held again and all old applicants would be eligible to appear in examiantion without any further fee," the AIIMS Rishikesh notification added.



Director of AIIMS Rishikesh in the notification also said those who wish to view their marks may do so on Institute's website www.aiimsrishiesh.edu.in with their username and password.



"Further information will be provided in subsequent Notice," the AIIMS Rishikesh notification said.

