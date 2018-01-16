AIIMS Rishikesh Staff Nurse Results Expected Soon @ Aiimsrishikesh.edu.in; Know How To Check All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) is expected to release results of the recruitment exam for Staff Nurse Grade II post which was held on 28 October 2017 soon.

According to AIIMS Rishikesh 'the qualifying marks in Recruitment Examination will be 60% for UR, 55% for OBC and 50% for SC & ST. (5% relaxation in qualifying marks for PH candidate in each category).'



AIIMS Rishikesh Staff Nurse Results: Know How To Check



The aspirants who have appeared for the recruitment exam for AIIMS Rishikesh Staff Nurse jobs may follow these steps to check their results:



Go to the official website of AIIMS Rishikesh, Aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

Click on the results link

Check your results next



All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) is expected to release results of the recruitment exam for Staff Nurse Grade II post which was held on 28 October 2017 soon. The results for the candidates who have appeared for the AIIMS Rishikesh Staff Nurse exam may soon will be made available on the official website. The examination was of 3 hours and comprised of questions from the concerned subject (75%) and general aptitude (25%). Candidates had to appear for 200 objective type questions.According to AIIMS Rishikesh 'the qualifying marks in Recruitment Examination will be 60% for UR, 55% for OBC and 50% for SC & ST. (5% relaxation in qualifying marks for PH candidate in each category).' The aspirants who have appeared for the recruitment exam for AIIMS Rishikesh Staff Nurse jobs may follow these steps to check their results:Go to the official website of AIIMS Rishikesh, Aiimsrishikesh.edu.inClick on the results linkCheck your results next