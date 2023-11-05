AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023: 85 Posts Available, Maximum Salary Rs 2.20 Lakh

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023: The deadline for submitting applications is November 13.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, is currently accepting applications for faculty positions. The deadline for submitting applications is November 13. Interested individuals can complete their applications online via the official website at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. The recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 85 positions, comprising 72 backlog vacancies and 11 fresh vacancies.

Application fee:

The application fee varies based on the candidate's category. For General, EWS, and OBC (Male) candidates, the fee is Rs 3,000, while General, EWS, and OBC (Female) candidates are required to pay Rs 1,000. SC/ST category candidates have an application fee of Rs 500.

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official website at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

Click on the "job/ recruitment" tab on the homepage.

Complete the application form with the necessary information.

Make the required application fee payment.

Upload all the specified documents.

Submit the application form and retain a printed copy for future reference.

Salary range for the selected candidates:

Selected candidates for the post of professor will receive a salary ranging from Rs 1,68,900 to Rs 2,20,400 under Level 14-A.

For the post of additional professor, selected candidates will be compensated within the range of Rs 1,48,200 to Rs 2,11,400, falling under Level 13A-2.

Those chosen for the position of associate professor will be entitled to a salary ranging from Rs 1,38,300 to Rs 2,09,200 at Level 13A-1.

Selected candidates for the position of assistant professor will receive a salary between Rs 1,01,500 and Rs 1,67,400, classified under Level 12.

The selected candidates for the position of nursing lecturer (assistant professor) will be paid in the range of Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700 under Level 11.

Access the official notification here