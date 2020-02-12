AIIMS Recruitment Notification For 418 Posts Out. Details Here

AIIMS recruitment 2020: AIIMS notification for 418 posts out @ aiimsexams.org

All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has invited applications for recruitment of various posts in AIIMS New Delhi and NCI Jhajjar, Haryana. An AIIMS recruitment notification has been released for 418 vacancies for filling up various Group 'A' (Non-Faculty) and 'B' and 'C' posts in both institutes. The vacancies include posts of Scientists, Biochemist, Medical Physicist, Store Keeper, Programmer, Technician (Radiology), Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Medical Laboratory Technologist, Junior Hindi Translator, Medical Social Service Officer, Life Guard, Operation Theater Assistant, Nuclear Medical Technologist, Pharmacist, Stenographer, Assistant Warden and Sanitary Inspector.

Out of the total 418 openings, 150 vacancies have been announced for Operation Theater Assistant and 110 vacancies for Medical Laboratory Technologist.

There are 40 openings for Stenographer and 24 vacancies in Technician (Radiology) posts in the AIIMS recruitment notification released recently.

The aspiring applicants satisfying the eligibility criteria in all respect can submit their application only through online mode.

The online registration of applications can be made on AIIMS website www.aiimsexams.org from February 12, 2020 to March 12, 2020 upto 5:00 P.M.

No documents including the registration slip of online application form is required to be sent.

However, all the applicants should keep a copy of registration slip with them, alongwith proof of payment for future reference.

Process of selection

For Group À' posts at Sl.No.1: Interview

For Group À' posts at Sl.No.2 to 5: Interview and/or Online (CBT) mode Examination, depending upon number of candidates

For Group `B' & Group 'C' posts at Sl.No. 6 to 13, 15, 17,18,19,21 & 22: Online CBT mode Examination only

For Group B & C posts at Sl. No.14, 16 & 20: Online CBT mode Examination/ Skill Test/ written test

