AIIMS MBBS 2018: Last Day For Online Registration

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT AIIMS MBBS 2018 Last Day To Apply; Know More New Delhi: Online registration for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), MBBS exam will end today. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply today till 5 pm, thereafter the registration portal will close. AIIMS MBBS 2018 exam will be held on 26 and 27 May 2018. The result is expected to be declared on 18 June 2018. Candidates should note that 'the venue, time and shift of the examination will be communicated to the candidates in the Admit Card. No candidate will be permitted to change the day /shift other then allotted to him /her.'



The exam will be held at 155 centres nationwide.



While candidates will be allowed 3.5 hours to attempt, there will be negative marking for each wrong answer. The bilingual question paper (English, Hindi) will be of general standard of the 12th class under the 10+2 Scheme/Intermediate Science.



The minimum cut off necessary in AIIMS MBBS 2018 is 50% (40% for SC/ ST category and 45% for those belonging to OBC non creamy layer).



There would be 60 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). There would be 10 questions each from General Knowledge and Aptitude and Logical Thinking. There would be 140 MCQs and 60 Reason-Assertion questions (all subjects except General Knowledge and Aptitude).



Last year, 28, 4, 737 students had appeared for the exam, and only 4905 qualified for the counseling session which clearly indicates that the exam is a tough nut to crack. However, the process can be simplified if students pay attention to the exam pattern.



