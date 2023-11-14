AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023: 91 Vacancies Available, Apply By November 16

AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply at aiimsdeoghar.edu.in.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Deoghar, is currently accepting applications for various Group B and C posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 91 positions, including Assistant Administrative Officer, Librarian, Medical Social Worker, Office Assistant, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website - aiimsdeoghar.edu.in. The deadline for submitting applications is November 16, 2023. The minimum required age is 21 years, while the maximum is 45 years.



AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023: Educational oualification



Assistant administrative officer:

MBA/PG Diploma in Management from a recognised Institute

Proficiency in computers

Librarian Grade-I:

Bachelor's degree in Library Science or Library and Information Service from a recognised University/Institute

BSc degree or equivalent from a recognised university

Bachelor degree or post graduate diploma or equivalent in Library Science from a recognised university.

Five years' experience in a Library of repute.

AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023: Application fee



The application fee for general and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories candidates is Rs 1500, while for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates, it is Rs 1,200.

Selection process



Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) and meeting the eligibility criteria during document verification.



AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply