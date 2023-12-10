AIIMS Deoghar Hiring For 109 Senior, Junior Resident Posts, Details Inside

AIIMS Deoghar 2023 Recruitment: Interested candidates can apply at aiimsdeoghar.edu.in.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Deoghar is currently accepting applications for senior resident and junior resident positions. Those eligible and interested can apply by visiting the official website at aiimsdeoghar.edu.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 109 posts. The deadline for application submission is December 15, 2023. The tentative date of the interview is set for December 19, 2023.

Vacancy details:

Senior Resident: 96 positions

Junior Resident: 13 positions

Required qualification:

Senior resident: Candidates must possess a postgraduate degree (MD/MS/DNB) from a recognised university/institute, and the maximum age limit is 45 years.

Junior resident: Candidates should hold a graduate (MBBS) degree from a recognised university/institute, and the maximum age limit is 33 years.

Application charges

The application fee is Rs 3,000 for the general category and Rs 1,000 for Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

No fees are applicable for SC/ST/PWD (all categories)/EWS/Women (all categories) candidates.

Payment should be made through a demand draft drawn in favor of "Miscellaneous Salary, AIIMS Deoghar," payable at AIIMS Deoghar (Account No. 41792595056, IFSC Code: SBIN0064014). No other forms of payment, such as cash, postal order, or cheque, will be accepted. For additional information, candidates can refer to the official website of AIIMS Deoghar.

Salary scale:

For Level 11 in the pay matrix, the entry pay is Rs 67,700 per month, inclusive of Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) and other applicable allowances.

For Level 10 in the pay matrix, the entry pay is Rs 56,100 per month, along with Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) and standard allowances as per regulations.



Detailed notification for senior residents

Detailed notification for junior residents