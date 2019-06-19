Armed Forces Medical Services (June 2019) Notification Released

AFMS 2019 Notification Released: Application Process Begins On June 22

Online registration for the Short Service Commissioned Officer recruitment under the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) will commence on June 22. "Applications are invited from Indian citizens both male and female, who have passed their final MBBS (Part-l & II) examination in not more than two attempt and completed internship on or before 30 Jun 2019," reads the official notification. Candidates can apply latest by July 21. The interview process, for selecting candidates, will be held at Delhi.

A total of 150 vacancies have been notified for the recruitment out of which 15 are for female candidates.

"The applicant must possess medical qualification included in First/ Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule of IMC Act 1956. The applicant must have permanent registration from any State Medical Council/ MCI," the notification specifies about the educational qualification. "Post graduate Degree/ Diploma holders recognized by State Medical Council/ MCI/ NBE may also apply," it adds.

Applicants must not have attained 45 years of age as on December 31.

Candidates can follow the official website amcsscentry.gov.in for more updates in this regard.

