Applications Invited From NEET UG Female Qualifiers For Armed Forces Medical Services

Indian Army has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for Armed Forces Medical Services (AMS). Female candidates who have qualified NEET (UG)-2024, are eligible for applying to AMS. Candidates can register and apply at the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in (JIA).



Candidates will be shortlisted for admission at colleges of Nursing based on the final merit cum choice prepared using NEET (UG) 2024 score, Computer Based Test of General Intelligence, General English (TOGIGE), Psychological Assessment and Interview.



Eligibility

Female candidates applying for the post should be unmarried/divorced/legally separated/ widow without encumbrances. Applicants should be born between October 1, 1999 and September 30, 2007 (both days inclusive).



Educational qualification

Candidate must have passed in first attempt, Senior Secondary Examination (10+2) or equivalent (12 years schooling), with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany and Zoology) and English with not less than 50 per cent aggregate marks as a regular student from a statutory/recognised board/university/examining body.



Physical standards

Medical fitness for admission to BSc (Nursing) course will be decided by the medical board conducted as per the standards and criteria prescribed and amended from time to time. The minimum height required for entry into armed forces for female candidates is 152 cm. Candidates from Hill and North Eastern States will be accepted with a minimum height of 147cm. An allowance for growth of 2 cm will be made for candidates below 18 years at the time of examination.



Screening process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the exam based on the scores of NEET UG 2024. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for ToGIGE, Psychological Assessment, Interview and Medical examination at Base Hospital Delhi Cantt.



Test of General Intelligence and General English (ToGIGE)

Test of General Intelligence and General English (TOGIGE) is conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode consisting of 40 MCQs of two marks each for maximum marks of 80. There will be negative mark of 0.5 for every incorrect answer. These 40 questions will be required to be answered in 30 mins.



