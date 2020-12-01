Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) On February 20-21

AFCAT 2020: Registration begins. Apply online till December 30

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) will be held on February 20-21, 2021, the Indian Air Force has notified. Registration for the exam has begun. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms online at the official website till December 30.

"Indian Air Force invites Indian citizens (Men and Women) to be part of this elite force as Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Online AFCAT examination will be conducted on 20 Feb 21 and 21 Feb 21," reads the official notification released by the Indian Air Force on its website.

"There is no intake planned for Meteorology and Education branches for AFCAT 01/2021 for course commencing in January 2022," it has said.

#JoinIAF: IAF invites Indian citizens to be a part of #IndianAirForce as Commissioned Officers in Flying & Ground Duty (Tech & Non-Tech) branches for courses commencing in Jan 2022.



Online registration from 01 Dec to 30 Dec 2020.



— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 1, 2020

Candidates joining as Permanent Commission officers would continue to serve till the age of superannuation in their respective branches as per their rank. The engagement period for Flying Branch (men and women) Short Service Commission Officers is 14 years from the date of Commissioning which is non extendable. The initial tenure for Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Short Service Commission Officers would be for a period of 10 years.

For flying branch the age limit set for applicants is 20 to 24 years as on January 1, 2022.

For ground duty branch the age limit for applicants is 20 to 26 years as on January 1, 2022.

