Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) Registration Closes Next Week

AFCAT 2020 registration closes on July 14.

Registration for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) that will be held for courses commencing in July 2021 will close on July 14. The exam will be held for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms online.

Apply Online

After the selection is over, training will commence in the first week of July 2021 for all courses at Air Force Academy Dundigal (Hyderabad). The duration of training for Flying and Ground Duty (Technical) Branches is 74 weeks and that of Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches is 52 weeks at Air Force Training Establishments. PAN Card and account in SBI/ Nationalised Bank is mandatory at the time of joining Air Force Academy. Aadhaar Card is mandatory for registration, Indian Air Force has notified.

IAF will reimburse to and fro travelling fare for those candidates who will appear in Air Force Selection Board for the first time. The fare for the shortest route of AC-III Tier/ AC Chair Car or actual normal bus fare will be reimbursed, IAF has notified.

IAF has warned candidates of making attempts to influence the selection process. "Selection in the Indian Air Force is fair and merit based. Attempt to influence the selection process at any stage is liable to lead to termination of candidature or initiation of service and legal action against the concerned individual," it has said.

Click here for more Jobs News