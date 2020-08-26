961 Candidates Completed Online Teacher Training Courses Through SWAYAM: Education Minister

Through the SWAYAM portal government provides best teaching learning resources to all.

Through SWAYAM initiative, a total of 961 candidates have been certified through the training courses offered by the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said today.

NITTTR, a training centre which was established to meet the requirements of developing polytechnic education, is currently offering various courses through SWAYAM portal.

Through the SWAYAM portal government provides best teaching learning resources to all, including the most disadvantaged. "SWAYAM seeks to bridge the digital divide for students who have hitherto remained untouched by the digital revolution and have not been able to join the mainstream of the knowledge economy," the government says.

NITTTR provides courses on academic and research report writing, development of self learning material, Capstone project, integrating educational technology into teaching, managing learning resources, student psychology and others. The duration of the courses is 8 weeks.

The courses available on SWAYAM portal are managed by nine national coordinators of which NITTTR is a member. The other coordinators are AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education), NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning), UGC (University Grants Commission), CEC (Consortium for Educational Communication), NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training), NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling), IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) and IIMB (Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore).

