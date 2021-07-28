60 Fake Railway Recruitment Complaints Received In Last Five Years: Minister

Sixty complaints have been received alleging fraud in the name of providing jobs in Railways in last five years, the railway minister informed the Parliament today. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, he also said the complaints are primarily against private persons and they have either been forwarded to police authorities or the complainants have been advised to themselves approach police authorities.

"There are also cases where complainants have simultaneously filed the complaint with police authorities along with sending the complaint to Railway Administration," the minister said.

"...the issue of compensation is not applicable. However, members of the public are regularly being informed and educated regarding recruitment scams through media and other means so that they do not fall prey," the reply said while asked about the compensation being given to people who are falling prey to the fake job offers and frauds.

Indian Railways conduct recruitment through its Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs). Currently, recruitment for Railways' Group D and NTPC posts are underway.

