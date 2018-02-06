300 Word Essay To Apply For Vigilance Commissioner In CVC The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has sought applications for the post from candidates with "outstanding merit and impeccable integrity". "Please indicate your suitability: assessments for the post (in not more than 300 words.)," reads the application for for the post.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT 300 Word Essay To Apply For Vigilance Commissioner In CVC New Delhi: Applicants for the post of vigilance commissioner in the anti-corruption watchdog CVC need to write a 300-word essay to support their candidature. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has sought applications for the post from candidates with "outstanding merit and impeccable integrity". "Please indicate your suitability: assessments for the post (in not more than 300 words.)," reads the application for for the post.



The applicants should not be more than 62 years of age as on January 1, 2018 so that those considered for selection get at least a three-year tenure as vigilance commissioner, it said.



The commission consists of a central vigilance commissioner and not more than two vigilance commissioners.



The DoPT said it proposes to appoint a vigilance commissioner in place of Rajiv, who will be stepping down after completing his tenure this month end.



Rajiv, former chief of Central Industrial Security Force, joined as vigilance commissioner on February 27, 2014.



The vigilance commissioner will hold office for a term of four years from the date on which he or she enters office or till he or she attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.



